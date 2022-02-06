Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jonathan Byrd hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

Byrd missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Byrd had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.