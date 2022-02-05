Jonas Blixt putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Jonas Blixt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Blixt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Blixt's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Blixt chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Blixt hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.