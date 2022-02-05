  • J.J. Spaun delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.J. Spaun holes out from 110 yards to make eagle at the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun holes out from 110 yards for eagle at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.J. Spaun holes out from 110 yards to make eagle at the par-4 11th hole.