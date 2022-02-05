J.J. Spaun delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Spaun finished his day tied for 17th at 9 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, J.J. Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Spaun's 103 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Spaun to 7 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 8 under for the round.