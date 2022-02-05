Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 10th at 10 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Sigg's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Sigg's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Sigg reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Sigg at 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Sigg hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sigg had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.