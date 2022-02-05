  • Grayson Murray putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Grayson Murray's tight tee shot leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

