Grayson Murray putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Grayson Murray hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Murray finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On his second stroke on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Grayson Murray went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Grayson Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 12th, Murray suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Murray chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Murray hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.