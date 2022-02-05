Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 10th at 10 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 16th, Frittelli's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 4 under for the round.