Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Redman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Redman's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.