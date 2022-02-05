  • Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Doc Redman makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman holes 17-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Doc Redman makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.