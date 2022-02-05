Dean Burmester shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dean Burmester hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 123rd at 3 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Burmester chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Burmester hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to even-par for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Burmester got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burmester to 2 over for the round.