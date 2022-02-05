Davis Love III putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis Love III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Love III finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Davis Love III's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Love III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Love III had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Love III to 2 under for the round.