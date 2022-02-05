D.A. Points shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

D.A. Points hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Points's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Points reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.