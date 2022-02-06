Christiaan Bezuidenhout delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bezuidenhout's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 193 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.