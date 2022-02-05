Chris Stroud shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Stroud hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Stroud's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Stroud got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Stroud had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Stroud hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stroud's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.