Chan Kim rebounds from poor front in third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chan Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kim finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Chan Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chan Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Kim chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 184 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.