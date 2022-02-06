Chad Ramey shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Chad Ramey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 82nd at 2 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Ramey chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.