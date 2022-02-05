Camilo Villegas shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, Villegas missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Villegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Villegas hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Villegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Villegas had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

Villegas tee shot went 193 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 under for the round.