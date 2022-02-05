Cameron Tringale putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 127th at 4 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a 241 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Cameron Tringale chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Tringale had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

Tringale had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 12th. His tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.