Cameron Champ shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 112th at 2 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Champ chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Champ had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.