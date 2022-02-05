  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandt Snedeker makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker sends in 18-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

