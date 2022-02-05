Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 140th at 7 over; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Snedeker got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Snedeker's 78 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Snedeker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.