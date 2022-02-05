Brandon Harkins shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brandon Harkins hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Harkins finished his day tied for 99th at even par; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Harkins had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harkins to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Harkins had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harkins to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harkins's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harkins to 1 under for the round.

Harkins got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harkins to even-par for the round.

Harkins had a fantastic chip-in on the 195-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.