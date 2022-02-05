Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hagy's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hagy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Hagy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.