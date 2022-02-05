Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 10th at 10 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Van Pelt's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Van Pelt had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.