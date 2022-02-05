Bill Haas shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Bill Haas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

Haas got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Haas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Haas's 149 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Haas hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Haas hit his 77 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 3 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 4 under for the round.