Beau Hossler delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Beau Hossler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hossler finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Beau Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Hossler at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hossler's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hossler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 7 under for the round.