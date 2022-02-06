Austin Eckroat shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Austin Eckroat hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Eckroat had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Eckroat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Eckroat's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Eckroat hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 over for the round.