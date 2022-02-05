  • Andrew Putnam putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Putnam makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam holes 20-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Putnam makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.