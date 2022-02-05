Andrew Putnam putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Putnam finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Beau Hossler and Tom Hoge; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 12th, Andrew Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Putnam got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Putnam's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Putnam hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.