Alex Smalley shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Smalley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 91st at 1 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.