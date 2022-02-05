Aaron Rai putts well in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Aaron Rai hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 65th at 4 under; Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, and Tom Hoge are tied for 1st at 15 under; Joel Dahmen, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Seamus Power is in 7th at 13 under.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Aaron Rai hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Rai hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Rai chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Rai's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 5 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 4 under for the round.