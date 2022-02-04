Vaughn Taylor shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 47th at 4 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even for the round.