  • Vaughn Taylor shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Vaughn Taylor chips in for birdie on No. 13 at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.