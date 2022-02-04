Tyler McCumber shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 110th at 1 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, McCumber had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, McCumber hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, McCumber's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 106-yard par-3 seventh green, McCumber suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at 3 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 4 over for the round.