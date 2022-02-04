Tyler Duncan shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Duncan's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.