Troy Merritt shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 138 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 4 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.