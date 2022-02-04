  • Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ted Potter, Jr. makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

