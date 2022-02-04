Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 128th at 3 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Potter, Jr. had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Potter, Jr. at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Potter, Jr.'s 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.