Sung Kang putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Sung Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Kang hit his 122 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.