Seung-Yul Noh shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Seung-Yul Noh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Noh had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Noh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Noh's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Noh chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Noh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.