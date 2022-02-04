Seth Reeves shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Seth Reeves hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Reeves had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Reeves's 85 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Reeves's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.