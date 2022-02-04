Seamus Power shoots 8-under 64 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Seamus Power hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Power finished his round in 1st at 16 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 12 under; and Andrew Putnam is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Power hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Power at even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Power hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Power hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Power's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Power had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Power hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Power's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 8 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Power's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Power's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 8 under for the round.