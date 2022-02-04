Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scott Gutschewski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 69th at 2 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 14th, Gutschewski hit his 116 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Gutschewski's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Gutschewski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.