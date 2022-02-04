Satoshi Kodaira posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Satoshi Kodaira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Kodaira finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Satoshi Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kodaira had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.