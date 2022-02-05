Sangmoon Bae finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sangmoon Bae hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 110th at 1 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Bae chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Bae chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bae to even-par for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Bae hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.