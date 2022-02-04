Ryan Armour shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ryan Armour hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Armour had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Armour's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Armour had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 4 under for the round.