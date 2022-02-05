Ricky Barnes putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ricky Barnes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Ricky Barnes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.

Barnes had a fantastic chip-in on the 195-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 36 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Barnes's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.