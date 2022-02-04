Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 121st at 2 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Werenski's his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 138 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Werenski had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

At the par-5 second, Werenski chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Werenski's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.