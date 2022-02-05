Peter Jacobsen shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Peter Jacobsen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Jacobsen finished his day in 154th at 13 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 212 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Jacobsen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jacobsen to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 fifth green, Jacobsen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jacobsen at 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Jacobsen went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Jacobsen to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Jacobsen had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jacobsen to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Jacobsen got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Jacobsen to 4 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Jacobsen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jacobsen to 5 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Jacobsen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jacobsen to 6 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Jacobsen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Jacobsen at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Jacobsen hit his 135 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jacobsen to 4 over for the round.