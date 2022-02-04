-
Paul Barjon shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 04, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Barjon rolls in 15-footer for eagle at AT&T Pebble Beach
In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Paul Barjon makes a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
Paul Barjon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon's his second shot went 26 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 3 under for the round.
On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Barjon's his second shot went 25 yards to the right rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
