Min Woo Lee shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Min Woo Lee hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 95th at even par; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 over for the round.