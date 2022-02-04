Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 95th at even par; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Thompson got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Thompson chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thompson's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.