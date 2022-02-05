Matthias Schwab shoots 10-under 62 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under with Austin Smotherman and Patrick Cantlay; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Schwab's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Schwab chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwab had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Schwab hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 6 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schwab's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 8 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 7 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 8 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwab had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 10 under for the round.