Matthew NeSmith putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, Matthew NeSmith's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, NeSmith's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

NeSmith hit his tee at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.