Matt Jones shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 110th at 1 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Jones chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Jones's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Jones chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Jones hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Jones had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Jones's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.