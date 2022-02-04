Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 69th at 2 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Hubbard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.